版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-StoneMor Partners LP says Lawrence Miller to retire as CEO of StoneMor GP

March 28 StoneMor Partners LP:

* Board of Directors of StoneMor Partners announces retirement of CEO

* Lawrence Miller decided to retire and will step down as Chairman, President and CEO of StoneMor GP effective Aug 31, 2017

* Miller will remain an advisor to StoneMor GP and Vice Chairman of StoneMor GP Board following his retirement

* StoneMor GP board has engaged executive search firm of Heidrick & Struggles to assist in identifying candidates to replace Miller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐