BRIEF-Stonepine Capital Management reports 6.8 percent passive stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

May 19 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Stonepine Capital Management Llc reports 6.8 percent passive stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc as of May 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qA4bqN) Further company coverage:
