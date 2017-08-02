FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stoneridge Q2 earnings per share $0.32
2017年8月2日

BRIEF-Stoneridge Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Stoneridge Inc:

* Stoneridge reports strong second-quarter 2017 results driven by outperformance at all segments

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 sales rose 12 percent to $209.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 to $1.50

* Sees fy 2017 sales $795 million to $815 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Stoneridge Inc - ‍revised its 2017 adjusted gross margin guidance and narrowed guided range to 30.0 pct - 31.0 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

