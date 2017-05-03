BRIEF-Stoneridge reports Q1 sales $204.3 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Stoneridge Inc
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 sales $204.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $179.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.30
* Sees 2017 sales of $775.0 - $795.0 million
* Stoneridge Inc -Revised 2017 gross margin guidance to 28.5% - 30.5%, operating margin guidance to 7.0% - 8.0%, ebitda margin guidance to 10.5% - 11.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.