公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-Storage Vault Canada waives conditions on sentinel storage purchase

June 6 Storage Vault Canada Inc :

* Storagevault waives conditions on sentinel storage purchase, advises previously announced montreal acquisition will not move forward and announces purchase of stores in kamloops

* Waived due diligence conditions and all other initial conditions on sentinel storage $396.6 million portfolio purchase​

* Will not move forward with $15 million montreal acquisition announced on march 10, 2017​

* Has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire three stores in kamloops for $5.8 million​

* Purchase price for kamloops acquisition is payable by issuance of $950,000 of common shares​

* Remainder of kamloops acquisition purchase price being paid with funds on hand and first mortgage financing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
