BRIEF-StorageVault enters agreement to acquire all shares of a private Canadian corporation for $396.6 mln

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 StorageVault Canada Inc:
* StorageVault to acquire Canadian storage portfolio for $396.6 million and agrees to internalize management and acquire third party management business for $16 million
* Gross purchase price is payable by issuance of $20 million of common shares of StorageVault at deemed price of $1.70 per common share
* Has reached an agreement in principle with Access Results Management Services to internalize management of StorageVault's 50 stores
* Remainder of purchase price being paid with funds on hand, debt assumption and mortgage financing
* Purchase price for deal to internalize management, acquire third party management business is payable by issuance of $11 million shares of co
* Agreement also to acquire third party management contracts for over 55 stores from Access Results Management Services for $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.