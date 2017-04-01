BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 31 Storage Vault Canada Inc
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 revenue C$8.9 million
* FFO was $2.3 million for Q4 2016 compared to $0.6 million for same period in 2015
* "Expect to do between $50 to $90 million of acquisitions in 2017"
* Full effect of 2016 acquisitions will not be realized until 2017
* Expect both revenue and NOI to increase by 50% in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.