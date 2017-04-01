BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million

March 31 Storage Vault Canada Inc

* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 revenue C$8.9 million

* FFO was $2.3 million for Q4 2016 compared to $0.6 million for same period in 2015

* "Expect to do between $50 to $90 million of acquisitions in 2017"

* Full effect of 2016 acquisitions will not be realized until 2017

* Expect both revenue and NOI to increase by 50% in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: