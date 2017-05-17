BRIEF-Storagevault to acquire two stores in Montreal area

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Storage Vault Canada Inc
* Storagevault to acquire two stores in Montreal area and confirms that sentinel storage is the previously announced $396.6 million portfolio purchase
* Storage Vault Canada Inc - to acquire one store in Montreal for $8.6 million and one store in greater Montreal area for $8 million
* Storage Vault Canada Inc - purchase price for greater Montreal area acquisition is payable with funds on hand and first mortgage financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood