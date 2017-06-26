版本:
BRIEF-Store Capital announces investment from Berkshire Hathaway

June 26 Store Capital Corp

* Store Capital announces investment from Berkshire Hathaway

* Store Capital Corp - Investment represents 9.8% ownership stake

* Store Capital Corp - Berkshire Hathaway has invested $377 million in company, representing 9.8% of total shares outstanding

* Store Capital- Co issued 18.6 million shares of co stock in a private placement to a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway at a price of $20.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
