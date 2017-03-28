BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share

March 27 Store Capital Corp:

* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock

* Store Capital Corp - priced an underwritten public offering of 8.65 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $23.10 per share

* Public offering upsized from previously announced offering of 7.6 million shares of common stock