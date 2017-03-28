BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
March 27 Store Capital Corp:
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
* Store Capital Corp - priced an underwritten public offering of 8.65 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $23.10 per share
* Public offering upsized from previously announced offering of 7.6 million shares of common stock
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017