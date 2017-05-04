版本:
BRIEF-Store Capital Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.43

May 4 Store Capital Corp:

* Store capital announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.43

* Q1 revenue rose 26.7 percent to $108 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.74 to $1.76

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $100.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
