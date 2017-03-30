版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-Store Capital raises $235 million in term debt

March 30 Store Capital Corp

* Store Capital raises $235 million in term debt

* Store Capital Corp - notes were sold to a group of qualified institutional buyers at an interest rate of 4.32%

* Sells $135 million in a+ rated securities and enters into $100 million term loan

* Store Capital Corp - raised $100 million through a floating-rate, two-year term loan with three one-year extension options

* Store Capital - net proceeds from sale of master funding notes and term loan to be used to reduce amounts outstanding under co's unsecured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
