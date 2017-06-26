版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Store Capital says ‍intends to use proceeds from national indemnity co offering to repay indebtedness‍​

June 26 Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Store Capital - ‍intends to use proceeds from national indemnity co offering to repay indebtedness, fund property acquisitions in course of business​ ‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sd5bi8) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐