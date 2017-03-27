版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Store Capital says offering 7.60 mln common shares

March 27 Store Capital Corp -

* Says offering 7.60 million common shares

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐