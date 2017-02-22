版本:
BRIEF-Strabag says Strabag PFS and Microsoft to collaborate

Feb 22 Strabag SE:

* STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) and Microsoft will work together to develop industry solutions under name "Real Estate Services 4.0" for control, management and operational provision of facility management services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
