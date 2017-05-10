版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.04

May 10 Strad Energy Services Ltd

* Strad Energy Services announces first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.04

* Q1 revenue rose 81 percent to C$27.7 million

* Q1 revenue view C$28.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
