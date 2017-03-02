BRIEF-Strad Energy Services reports Q4 loss per share $0.06

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
March 1 Strad Energy Services Ltd:
* Strad energy services announces fourth quarter results & director appointment
* Q4 revenue increased 24% to $27.3 million compared to $22.0 million for same period in 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06
* "we are focused on increasing pricing in 2017 on certain products lines and services which are in high demand"
* "we are continuing to approach 2017 with caution"
* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.