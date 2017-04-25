版本:
BRIEF-Straight Path board says offer of $104.64/shr to buy co is “superior proposal”

April 25 Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight Path board determines that an unsolicited offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $104.64 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”

* Straight Path Communications Inc - co has notified AT&T of Straight Path board's determination

* Straight Path Communications - under AT&T agreement, co required to pay a $38 million termination fee to AT&T if board terminates AT&T merger agreement

* Straight Path Communications - AT&T has option for next five business days to negotiate a possible amendment of that agreement to match or exceed bidder's offer

* Straight Path Communications - bidder has agreed to pay termination fee to AT&T on Straight Path's behalf if Straight Path board terminates AT&T agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
