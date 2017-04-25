BRIEF-Straight Path board says offer of $104.64/shr to buy co is “superior proposal”

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path board determines that an unsolicited offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $104.64 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”
* Straight Path Communications Inc - co has notified AT&T of Straight Path board's determination
* Straight Path Communications - under AT&T agreement, co required to pay a $38 million termination fee to AT&T if board terminates AT&T merger agreement
* Straight Path Communications - AT&T has option for next five business days to negotiate a possible amendment of that agreement to match or exceed bidder's offer
* Straight Path Communications - bidder has agreed to pay termination fee to AT&T on Straight Path's behalf if Straight Path board terminates AT&T agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.