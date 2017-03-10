版本:
BRIEF-Straight Path Communications qtrly loss per share $2.10

March 10 Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight path communications reports results for second quarter fiscal 2017

* Q2 revenue $200,000

* Qtrly loss per share $2.10

* Straight path communications inc - continue focus on exploring strategic alternatives for company in order to maximize value for our stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
