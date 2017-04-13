BRIEF-Straight Path Communications says third party currently evaluating topping AT&T bid

April 14 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path Communications - upon termination of merger
agreement under certain circumstances,co to pay at&t termination
fee equal to $38 million-sec filing
* Straight Path Communications - in addition, at&t required
to pay co an aggregate amount equal to $85 million, upon
termination under certain circumstances
* Straight Path Communications - co,co's financial advisor
received letter from third party that had been bidding to
acquire co before co entered agreement
* Straight Path Communications Inc - letter indicated that
third party continues to be interested, and that it currently is
evaluating a topping bid
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: