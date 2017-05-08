版本:
BRIEF-Straight Path gets higher offer from unnamed bidder

May 8 Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight Path board determines that a revised offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $184.00 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”

* Straight Path Communications Inc - revised offer reflects an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion

* Straight Path Communications Inc - straight path has notified at&t of straight path board's determination and, pursuant to at&t merger agreement

* Straight Path - pursuant to at&t merger agreement, at&t has option for next 3 business days to negotiate possible amendment of that agreement to match or exceed bidder's offer

* Straight Path Communications - under at&t deal,co required to pay $38 million termination fee to at&t if board terminates at&t deal to enter deal with bidder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
