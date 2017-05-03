BRIEF-Straight Path says revised offer to buy Co for $135.96/share constitutes “superior proposal”

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Straight Path Communications Inc:
* Straight Path board determines that a revised offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire Straight Path for $135.96 per share constitutes a “superior proposal”
* Revised offer reflects enterprise value of about $2.3 billion
* Straight Path has notified AT&T of Straight Path board's determination regarding proposal
* AT&T has option for next 3 business days to negotiate amendment of agreement to match or exceed offer made by multi-national telecom company
* Under AT&T merger agreement, Straight Path is required to pay a $38 million termination fee to AT&T Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.