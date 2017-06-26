版本:
2017年 6月 26日

BRIEF-Straight Path says U.S. Court issued opinion on unit's patent case

June 26 Straight Path Communications Inc:

* On June 23, U.S. Court of appeals issued opinion in case Samsung, Cisco, Avaya, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Vizio, Hulu, Verizon affiliates versus. Straight Path IP ‍​

* Court issued opinion affirming decision by PTAB that Samsung failed to show majority of claims of some U.S. Patents were unpatentable Source text: (bit.ly/2tboDzS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
