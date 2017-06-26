BRIEF-Straight Path says U.S. Court issued opinion on unit's patent case

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
June 26 Straight Path Communications Inc:
* On June 23, U.S. Court of appeals issued opinion in case Samsung, Cisco, Avaya, LG Electronics, Toshiba, Vizio, Hulu, Verizon affiliates versus. Straight Path IP
* Court issued opinion affirming decision by PTAB that Samsung failed to show majority of claims of some U.S. Patents were unpatentable Source text: (bit.ly/2tboDzS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
June 28 South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.