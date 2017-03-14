BRIEF-Strata Skin announces a strategic alliance with Ellipse USA

March 14 Strata Skin Sciences Inc

* Strata skin sciences, inc. Announces a strategic alliance with ellipse usa, llc

* Announced agreement to license exclusive us distribution rights for ellipse family of products from ellipse usa

* Strata skin sciences - strata will be exclusive distributor of ellipse lasers for three years, with automatic extension out to 5-year term

* Strata skin sciences inc - as part of transaction, majority of sales and marketing professionals from ellipse usa will be joining strata's team

* Strata will pay an annual license fee as well as a commission for each system sold