2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Stratabound announces potential acquisition

April 3 Stratabound Minerals Corp

* Stratabound announces agreement on terms for a potential acquisition

* Stratabound Minerals Corp- agreed on terms with a third party with respect to a potential significant acquisition

* Stratabound Minerals- to finance potential deal,provide working capital,anticipates will complete debt financing,equity offering with potential deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
