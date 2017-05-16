版本:
BRIEF-Stratasys reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 16 Stratasys Ltd-

* Stratasys releases first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $163.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stratasys Ltd says reiterated previously provided guidance for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
