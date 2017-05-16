BRIEF-Stratasys reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Stratasys Ltd-
* Stratasys releases first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $163.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stratasys Ltd says reiterated previously provided guidance for 2017
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.