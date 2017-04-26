版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-Strategic metals ltd. Announces shareholder approval of plan of arrangement

April 26 Strategic Metals Ltd

* Strategic metals ltd. Announces shareholder approval of plan of arrangement and sets share distribution record date

* Strategic metals - 99.71% of votes cast at special general meeting were in favour of spinning-out certain of co's assets into Trifecta Gold Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
