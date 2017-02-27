BRIEF-Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd says increases reserves by 53 pct

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
* Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd - continues to execute $30 million capital spending program for first half of 2017, which includes six Muskeg horizontal wells
* Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd - consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding common shares on basis of twenty for one ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing