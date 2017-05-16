版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 23:39 BJT

BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares

May 16 United Security Bancshares

* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing

* Strategic Value Investors LP- purchased shares of United Security Bancshares based on belief that shares, at time of purchase, were "undervalued " Source text : bit.ly/2pSY11q Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐