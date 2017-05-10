BRIEF-Stratus Properties Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.33

May 10 Stratus Properties Inc:

* Stratus Properties Inc reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.33

* Increased qtrly revenue per available room (revpar) from hotel segment operations by 6 percent versus. First-Quarter 2016

* Stratus Properties- expect to complete construction financing and break ground on phase ii of santal multi-family project in second-quarter 2017

* Qtrly total consolidated revenue $20.664 million versus $19.026 million

* Revenue from hotel segment totaled $10.3 million for first-quarter 2017, compared with $10.6 million for first-quarter 2016