BRIEF-Stratus Properties Inc reports year ended December 31, 2016 results

March 16 Stratus Properties Inc

* Stratus Properties Inc reports year ended December 31, 2016 results

* Stratus Properties Inc - Stratus' board of directors (board) declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share payable April 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
