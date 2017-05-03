版本:
BRIEF-Stratus Properties obtains financing for Lantana place development project

May 3 Stratus Properties Inc

* Stratus Properties Inc. Obtains financing for lantana place development project

* Stratus Properties Inc - obtained $26.3 million construction loan from southside bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
