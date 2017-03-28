版本:
BRIEF-Strauss Group Q4 shr NIS 0.53

March 28 Strauss Group Ltd:

* Strauss Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; a strong set of results with 3.9% annual sales growth and 12.8% ebit growth

* Qtrly earnings per share nis 0.53

* Q4 total group sales ILS 2.034 billion versus ILS 1.89 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
