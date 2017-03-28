BRIEF-Strauss Group Q4 shr NIS 0.53

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
March 28 Strauss Group Ltd:
* Strauss Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; a strong set of results with 3.9% annual sales growth and 12.8% ebit growth
* Qtrly earnings per share nis 0.53
* Q4 total group sales ILS 2.034 billion versus ILS 1.89 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017