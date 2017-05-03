BRIEF-Strayer Education posts Q1 EPS $0.95

May 3 Strayer Education Inc

* Strayer Education, Inc. reports first quarter enrollment, revenues and earnings; Q2 2017 enrollment outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.95

* Q1 revenue $114.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $116.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total enrollments at strayer university for Q2 2017 are anticipated to grow 6% to approximately 43,400 students

* Anticipate revenue per student for Q2 to decrease between 1% and 2%

* Strayer education inc- new student enrollments expected to increase about 8%, while continuing student enrollments are expected to increase about 5%

* Declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: