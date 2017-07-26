FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Strayer Education Q2 earnings per share $0.92
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点43分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Strayer Education Q2 earnings per share $0.92

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Strayer Education Inc

* Strayer Education Inc reports second quarter enrollment, revenues and earnings; Q3 2017 enrollment outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 revenue $112.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.7 million

* Total enrollments at Strayer University for Q3 2017 are anticipated to grow 7% to approximately 41,600 students

* Strayer Education Inc - new student enrollments are expected to increase approximately 7% for Q3

* Revenue per student for Q3 is expected to decrease between 1% and 2%

* Strayer Education - new student enrollments expected to increase about 7%, continuing student enrollments are expected to increase about 8% in Q3

* Strayer Education Inc qtrly student enrollment at Strayer University, increased 6 percent to 43,411 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below