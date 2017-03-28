BRIEF-Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with Allscripts

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :
* Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with allscripts
* Streamline Health Solutions - announced a new reseller agreement for provision of looking glass abstracting and physician query software solutions
* Streamline Health Solutions - reseller agreement to provide the software solutions to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.