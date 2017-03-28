版本:
BRIEF-Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with Allscripts

March 28 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with allscripts

* Streamline Health Solutions - announced a new reseller agreement for provision of looking glass abstracting and physician query software solutions

* Streamline Health Solutions - reseller agreement to provide the software solutions to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
