版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Streamline Health Solutions Q1 revenue fell 11 pct to $5.9 million

June 12 Streamline Health Solutions Inc

* Streamline Health reports first quarter 2017 revenues of $5.9 million; $(2.0) million net loss; adjusted EBITDA of $(0.4) million

* Q1 revenue fell 11 percent to $5.9 million

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - new sales bookings for quarter were $0.5 million

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - backlog at end of quarter was $47.9 million

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc says anticipates closing first of several new contracts in this quarter

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - anticipate ramping up bookings and recurring revenue performance in subsequent quarters in 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐