BRIEF-Streamline Health Solutions Q1 revenue fell 11 pct to $5.9 million

June 12 Streamline Health Solutions Inc
* Streamline Health reports first quarter 2017 revenues of
$5.9 million; $(2.0) million net loss; adjusted EBITDA of $(0.4)
million
* Q1 revenue fell 11 percent to $5.9 million
* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - new sales bookings for
quarter were $0.5 million
* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - backlog at end of
quarter was $47.9 million
* Streamline Health Solutions Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Streamline Health Solutions Inc says anticipates closing
first of several new contracts in this quarter
* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - anticipate ramping up
bookings and recurring revenue performance in subsequent
quarters in 2017 and 2018
