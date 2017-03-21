BRIEF-Street Capital announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Street Capital Group Inc
* Street Capital announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Street Capital Group Inc - co May, in 12-month period commencing March 23, 2017, acquire for cancellation up to 2% of total common shares outstanding
* Street Capital Group - under normal course issuer bid that commenced March 23, will expire on March 22, co purchased 630,132 common shares
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock