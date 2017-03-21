BRIEF-Street Capital announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

March 21 Street Capital Group Inc

* Street Capital announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Street Capital Group Inc - co May, in 12-month period commencing March 23, 2017, acquire for cancellation up to 2% of total common shares outstanding

* Street Capital Group - under normal course issuer bid that commenced March 23, will expire on March 22, co purchased 630,132 common shares