版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Street Capital announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

March 21 Street Capital Group Inc

* Street Capital announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Street Capital Group Inc - co May, in 12-month period commencing March 23, 2017, acquire for cancellation up to 2% of total common shares outstanding

* Street Capital Group - under normal course issuer bid that commenced March 23, will expire on March 22, co purchased 630,132 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐