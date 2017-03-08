版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Street Capital qtrly adjusted EPS $0.13

March 8 Street Capital Group Inc

* Q4 revenue c$13.1 million

* Street capital announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results

* Street capital group inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
