2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Street Capital says Q1 shareholders' loss per share was $0.02

May 10 Street Capital Group Inc

* Street Capital announces 2017 first quarter results

* Street Capital Group Inc - total revenue was $10.8 million in Q1-2017 compared to $13.2 million

* Qtrly shareholders' loss per share was $0.02

* Qtrly adjusted shareholders' diluted earnings per share were flat, compared to $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
