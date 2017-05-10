BRIEF-Street Capital says Q1 shareholders' loss per share was $0.02

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Street Capital Group Inc
* Street Capital announces 2017 first quarter results
* Street Capital Group Inc - total revenue was $10.8 million in Q1-2017 compared to $13.2 million
* Qtrly shareholders' loss per share was $0.02
* Qtrly adjusted shareholders' diluted earnings per share were flat, compared to $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit