版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Strides Shasun completes acquisition of Perrigo's USFDA approved API facility in India

April 7 Strides Shasun Ltd

* Says completed acquisition of Perrigo's US FDA approved API facility in India Source text: (bit.ly/2o4ZQco) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐