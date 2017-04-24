版本:
BRIEF-Strides Shasun says no Form 483 observations by USFDA at Cuddalore facility

April 24 Strides Shasun Ltd:

* Says completion of US FDA inspection at API facility of company at Cuddalore with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
