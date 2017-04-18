版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-StrikePoint Gold announces $4.68 mln private placement

April 18 StrikePoint Gold Inc:

* StrikePoint Gold Inc announces $4.68 million private placement

* StrikePoint Gold - arranged a $4.7 million non-brokered private placement consisting of 12.3 million flow-through units at issuance price of $0.38 per ft share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐