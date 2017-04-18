版本:
BRIEF-Strikepoint Gold Inc announces $4.68 million private placement

April 18 Strikepoint Gold Inc

* Strikepoint Gold Inc announces $4.68 million private placement

* Strikepoint Gold Inc - has arranged a $4.86 million non-brokered private placement consisting of 12.33 million flow-through units

* Strikepoint Gold Inc - proceeds of financing will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on company's gold projects located in Yukon territory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
