公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Strikepoint Gold Inc closes $5 mln private placement

May 3 Strikepoint Gold:

* Strikepoint Gold Inc closes $5 million private placement and welcomes Eric Sprott as shareholder

* Financing consisted of about 13.2 million flow-through units (ft unit) at an issuance price of 38 cents per ft unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
