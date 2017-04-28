版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln

April 28 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc-

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pdCALq) Further company coverage:
