BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma Plc posts Q1 loss per share $0.83

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.83
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - continues to believe its existing financial resources are sufficient to fund planned operations into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.