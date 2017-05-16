版本:
BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma Plc posts Q1 loss per share $0.83

May 16 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.83

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - continues to believe its existing financial resources are sufficient to fund planned operations into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
