版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 08:53 BJT

BRIEF-Strongco posts Q4 loss $0.46/shr from continuing operation

March 23 Strongco Corp

* Strongco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly revenues $81.2 million versus $101.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operation $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
