2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Strongco qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.08

May 10 Strongco Corp

* Strongco announces first quarter 2017 results

* Strongco corp qtrly basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $0.08

* Strongco corp qtrly revenues $83.2 million versus $91.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
