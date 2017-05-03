版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Stryker declares a $0.425 per share quarterly dividend

May 3 Stryker Corp:

* Stryker declares a $0.425 per share quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
